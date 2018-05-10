Obituary | Alice Mallory

Alice Mallory, 90, of Kingman, Arizona, peacefully passed away at home May 7, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Blanche White, brother, Carl White, sister, Louise Lyle, and son, David Mallory (Lisa).

Born in New York, Alice graduated from the Methodist Hospital of Brooklyn as a registered nurse. Alice and her friends, Ruth Brockmiller and Helen Houghland, resigned from Methodist Hospital, landed in Kingman and became managing co-owners of Kingman TraveLodge, being the only three women to operate any of TraveLodge’s 224 motels in 1963.

Alice was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church and very active in its many ministries.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law Lisa Mallory; nieces and nephews Mary McCan (Jim), Cindy Levesque (Paul), Alice Walker, Ruthie Medina, Kevin Lyle and Bille Lyle; great nephew John Kirby (Maria), and her adopted family Tina Sanchez (Gabriel, Layla, Tyler (Abi), Tanner and Trevor).

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. Friday, May 11, 2018, at Sutton’s Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Alice asked that you make a special donation to your favorite charity.