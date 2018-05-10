People eat all year, local food bank needs support

Have you ever wondered if the person next to you at work, school or your neighbor has food to eat? What if they are only able to provide food for themselves and their family for 20 days? What will they do about the rest of the month? But the real question is: What can you do to help?

Saturday is the National Association of Letter Carriers 26th annual Food Drive. Local mail carriers will be picking up any donated foods while they’re out doing their deliveries.

All food collected locally will go to the Kingman Area Food Bank. To donate, all you have to do is fill up a bag the mail carriers leave at your mailbox with the donated goods.

Kingman Area Food Bank provides and can be a source for the emergency supply of food one needs. In 2017, it provided food for 46,510 people.

Catherine Walker, executive director at the food bank, has been there for two years out of the 50 years the food bank has been open and says they are there for emergencies.

“We’re not meant to be their full source of food. We’re meant to be their emergency source of food,” Walker said.

During the food drive Saturday, the food bank is expecting about 28,000 pounds of food from the mail carriers.

“The mail carriers pick up (the bags) and put it in their vehicles,” Walker said.

Once the vehicles are full of food, people from the food bank will drive to where the mail carriers are and collect the donations.

Last year during the food drive, Walker had the warehouse full of donated food, but that only lasted about three months.

“It all gets blown out,” she said. “January, February, March, April are my real low months.”

Since working at the food bank, Walker has implemented programs for people over the age of 75 and veterans to receive just a little bit more.

“If they come to the food bank they get one pound, if they are over the age of 75 they get another and if they are a veteran they get another pound,” Walker said.

For the veterans, it’s her way of saying thanking them for their service. There has been times when people over the age of 75 have come to Walker and they just don’t have money for food.

She wasn’t able to keep the knot in her throat down and tears welled up in her eyes. She was able to pull through and finish talking about the people she has helped, and the love she has for her job.

“It makes me cry. You see a lot of people who are over the age of 75 that come to me and cry that they don’t have money to pay their grocery bill,” she said. “Sorry, I love my job.”

The food bank receives donations from five local stores such as Walgreens, CVS and Big Lots but doesn’t receive aid from the federal government, state of Arizona, Mohave County or the City of Kingman.

Food isn’t the only type of donations the food bank has received. People have donated hula hoops, light bulbs, dog food and toilet paper.

“You can’t eat hula hoops,” Walker said. “I’m a firm believer on paying it forward.”

People have donated toys and throughout the year Walker collects them to donate them to the Toys for Tots.

Anyone that is in need can go into the food bank and fill out an application. Clients are allowed to receive food once every 30 days.

“Everything here is available to the public,” Walker said.

Last year there was an incident where someone, that wasn’t associated with the food drive, was driving around and taking the donations, Walker said. During the food drive Saturday, mail carriers will have car decals saying they are with the food bank and leave notes behind saying that the food has been picked up and taken to the rightful place.