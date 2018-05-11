10 Things to Know for Today, May 11, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1 - IRAN, ISRAEL TRADE AIRSTRIKES
The scope of the tit-for-tat attacks in Syria and the Golan Heights raises the specter of a full-fledged war between Iran and Israel in Syria.
2 - SITE, DATE SET FOR SUMMIT
Trump announces he will meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un for highly anticipated talks in Singapore on June 12.
3 - TRUMP TO ADDRESS DRUG COSTS
The president is poised to give his first speech on lowering drug prices after more than a year of promises to bring down the prices Americans pay for prescriptions.
4 - INDEPENDENTS ALTERING POLITICAL PICTURE
More than a quarter of California voters aren't registered in a political party, making them the fastest growing share of voters in the state.
5 - TROVE OF ADS UNVEILED
Democrats on the House intelligence committee release more than 3,500 Facebook ads that were created or promoted by a Russian internet agency.
6 - WHY DEALERS COULD RUN SHORT OF VEHICLES
A fire that damaged a Michigan auto parts supply factory is causing production problems at Ford, Fiat Chrysler, BMW and General Motors.
7 - HARVEY WEINSTEIN'S ESTRANGED WIFE SPEAKS OUT
Georgina Chapman, giving her first interview since the scandal erupted, says she never knew about her husband's alleged sexual misconduct.
8 - WHO'S PITCHING MEDICAL MARIJUANA
Nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors who responded to a survey say they've recently recommended medical pot to patients.
9 - CELTICS VS. CAVS IS MATCHUP FEW EXPECTED
For long stretches this season, it seemed nearly impossible that Boston and Cleveland would reach the Eastern Conference finals.
10 - HOW SPOTIFY IS PENALIZING R. KELLY
The streaming service removes the R&B superstar's music from its playlists, citing its new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.
