10 Things to Know for Today, May 11, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - IRAN, ISRAEL TRADE AIRSTRIKES

The scope of the tit-for-tat attacks in Syria and the Golan Heights raises the specter of a full-fledged war between Iran and Israel in Syria.

2 - SITE, DATE SET FOR SUMMIT

Trump announces he will meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un for highly anticipated talks in Singapore on June 12.

3 - TRUMP TO ADDRESS DRUG COSTS

The president is poised to give his first speech on lowering drug prices after more than a year of promises to bring down the prices Americans pay for prescriptions.

4 - INDEPENDENTS ALTERING POLITICAL PICTURE

More than a quarter of California voters aren't registered in a political party, making them the fastest growing share of voters in the state.

5 - TROVE OF ADS UNVEILED

Democrats on the House intelligence committee release more than 3,500 Facebook ads that were created or promoted by a Russian internet agency.

6 - WHY DEALERS COULD RUN SHORT OF VEHICLES

A fire that damaged a Michigan auto parts supply factory is causing production problems at Ford, Fiat Chrysler, BMW and General Motors.

7 - HARVEY WEINSTEIN'S ESTRANGED WIFE SPEAKS OUT

Georgina Chapman, giving her first interview since the scandal erupted, says she never knew about her husband's alleged sexual misconduct.

8 - WHO'S PITCHING MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors who responded to a survey say they've recently recommended medical pot to patients.

9 - CELTICS VS. CAVS IS MATCHUP FEW EXPECTED

For long stretches this season, it seemed nearly impossible that Boston and Cleveland would reach the Eastern Conference finals.

10 - HOW SPOTIFY IS PENALIZING R. KELLY

The streaming service removes the R&B superstar's music from its playlists, citing its new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.