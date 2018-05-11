Buried grenade found on Hearne Avenue May 11

This grenade was found buried Friday, May 11 on Hearne Avenue.

Courtesy/MCSO

  • Originally Published: May 11, 2018 1:09 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Don’t you hate it when your dog confuses a grenade for one of its toys?

    Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip Friday regarding a grenade that was buried in the 2100 block of Hearne Avenue.

    MCSO deputies arrived at the location, confirmed the information, and then called in Kingman Police Department Bomb Squad to safely remove the explosive device.

    The area has been rendered safe by all responding units.

    Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

