Death notice | Jason Tyler Rhodes

JASON TYLER RHODES

1/22/52 – 5/3/18

Jason was born in New York City, grew up in the state of Vermont and moved to Kingman eight years ago.

Because food was Jason’s passion, he attended the Culinary Arts of America in New Haven, Connecticut, which led to a lifelong career as a chef.

Jason is survived by his wife, Linda Schall Rhodes, his mother-in-law, Locadia Schall, and many friends. He was an active member of Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Ave., Kingman, Arizona, where a memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018.