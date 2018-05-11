Downtown fire damages four homes Thursday night

KINGMAN – A multiple-structure fire broke out Thursday night in the 600 block of North Third Street. Kingman Fire Department responded to the scene to find heavy smoke and fire involving six single family residences.

Crews began to attack the fire at the structure that was most heavily involved. Additional units were positioned on the other structures to help extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent homes.

Crews worked diligently and fought the winds to contain the fire.

Fire loss was at an estimated $90,000 including a single abandoned structure and two sheds. Some fire and heat damage was found to three other homes, but residents were able to reoccupy.

American Medical Response assisted with rehab and Kingman Police Department assisted with traffic control.

The cause of the fire is still inconclusive and under investigation.

Information provided by Kingman Fire Department