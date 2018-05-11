Horoscopes | May 11, 2018

Birthdays: Holly Valance, 35; Amanda Freitag, 46; Frances Fisher, 66; Eric Burdon, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look before you leap. Make sure you are fully prepared before you make a change that can affect your position or your status.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An energetic approach to work will ensure you finish what you start. Be proud of your accomplishments and share your joy with the people who help make your life better.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t give up on someone you are worried about. If you listen without making judgment or criticism, you will build a strong bond.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Turn your talents into good fortune. Whether you use your attributes to help others or to form a better relationship with someone you care about, you can improve your life and your future.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You are overdue for a change. Whether it’s at work, visiting an unfamiliar place or hanging out with someone new, you will feel energized.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stop fretting and focus on ways to make your life better. Getting together with good friends or family will give you insight into what you can do to enhance your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Accept the inevitable and keep moving forward. You cannot change others or expect anyone to sacrifice for you, but you can make choices that will bring you greater joy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live and learn. Listen to what others have to say; the experience they have will be encouraging.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Socialize, host an event. A new look will lift your spirits and bring compliments from someone who truly matters to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let anger take over if someone doesn’t want to do things your way. It’s OK to do your own thing and to create your own happiness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Focus on family projects that will bring you closer to the ones you love. A hobby you enjoy can be turned into a lucrative venture if you use social media.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Put more onus on taking better care of your health. Don’t let someone who has bad habits convince you to take part in something that could harm you.