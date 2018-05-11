Late night cruise leads to DUI and drug charges

KINGMAN – John Robert Neal, 22, of Golden Valley was taking a cruise along the 4500 block of North Stockton Hill Road Tuesday around 2:15 a.m. when officers stopped him for a traffic offense.

Neal was later arrested by Kingman Police Department officers for suspicion of impaired driving under the influence.

During an impound search of Neal’s vehicle, authorities report they located methamphetamine, marijuana, and associated drug paraphernalia.

Neal was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, two counts of drug paraphernalia possession, and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Neal was booked into the Mohave County jail.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department