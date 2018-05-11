Letter | Kudos to the Miner

Community newspapers give written word to describing the heart and soul of our community.Even giving texture, inspiration for us all to sense and feel the events around us while we are typically absorbed with our daily lives.

Your recent editorial calling for Kingman City Councilman Stuart Yocum to resign represents the highest calling that news journalism in its ethical standards can stand for. While many stand around timid, hoping someone else will say, "The king has no clothes," your bravery to care about yours and our community and its future generations is sincerely appreciated.

You have made us proud.

Thank you Editorial Staff, Kingman Daily Miner.

Jack Ehrhardt

Kingman