Obituary | Roberta “Darlene” Martin

Roberta “Darlene” Martin

Roberta “Darlene” Martin, longtime resident of Kingman, Arizona, passed away from complications of diabetes May 3, 2018, at The Gardens Assisted Living, where she had resided for the last 5 years. She was 69 years of age.

Darlene was born Dec. 4, 1948, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Harold and Joyce (McMullin) Baker.

She spent her youth growing up in various states on the west coast and went to high school in Nevada and Oregon, where she graduated in 1968 from Forest Grove High School. Joining her family, she moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1970.

She had many various jobs around the Kingman area, one of which she met her future husband, Tom Martin, and married in November 1998. They ventured to Missouri where they spent 5 years, then moved back to Kingman where they lived out their lives, enjoying trips to Laughlin.

She loved collecting Coca Cola memorabilia, listening to country music, and spending time with grandchildren. She had a selfless love for little children. Her years at The Gardens were happy ones with shared activities, and she loved playing computer games.

Darlene was preceded in death by husband, Tom, in 2012; and her parents, Harold and Joyce Baker.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Lynn Urquides of Kingman; two grandchildren also of Kingman; siblings Margie Brame (Wayne) of Dayton, Oregon, John Baker (Patti) of Golden Valley, Arizona, Jim Baker (Melissa) of Kingman, Arizona, and Rick Baker of Kingman, Arizona; nine nieces and nephews and their families.

We would like to thank all the caregivers at The Gardens and Kingman Regional Medical Center for taking such good care of Roberta these past years. She is now at Peaceful Rest with her Lord and Savior.

A private family memorial will be held at Mountain View cemetery with the date yet to be determined.