Proud parent and an awestruck son: Mother and son graduate together

KINGMAN – As their child walks across the stage at commencement to receive a degree, most mothers watch excitedly from the stands. Not Jennifer Picard. She’ll join her son, Jason, in walking across that stage to receive her own diploma today at Mohave Community College.

“About six years ago my oldest child was graduating high school, and my husband and I were strongly encouraging him to go to college and trying to impress upon him the importance of this education,” Jennifer said. “And it dawned on me that here I had this degree that I started all those years ago but never finished myself. So I thought I should put my words into action and go make myself complete that degree as well.”

A work ethic and drive must run in the family because Jason explained that watching his mom complete this achievement has had a lasting effect on him.

“I think it’s good that she’s graduating because she generally enjoys school, and she’s always impressed upon me and my brothers that we should do our best in class,” Jason said.

Jennifer has enjoyed watching her son grow as a student and as an individual throughout their time together at MCC. Skills learned through education are important for those entering the workforce or who plan on continuing their schooling, and she’s witnessed Jason learn those skills in his growth to adulthood.



“Jason has this amazing self-drive and motivation,” she said of her son. “Anything he puts his mind to he’s going to achieve, and he doesn’t need any prodding from us to do that. He’s just completely self-driven, and it’s amazing to watch him do this.”

Getting a front-row seat to their child’s secondary education is a privilege most parents would love to have. The Picards have not only watched one another succeed, but each has helped the other throughout the process.

Jason says sometimes he helps his mom with math, while she helps him with English. Jennifer is appreciative of the unique opportunity shared by her and Jason.

“We’ve reviewed each other’s essays before submission and helped edit,” she said. “I don’t know how many other people can say ‘before I turn this essay in I need my kid to review it.’”

Jason is considering entering the biomedical technology field after he walks across the stage at commencement and receives his associate degree in liberal arts. His mom wants to continue her education now that she has attained an associate’s in general studies. After completing professional certifications, she plans on getting a bachelor’s degree in business with a focus on human resources.

While it wasn’t easy to get started, Jennifer recommends those with even the slightest inclination to continue their education do so. She went back to school so she could sent an example for her children, but along the way realized she wanted to finish for herself.

“I’ve raised a family and always worked full time, and college fit right in with all of that,” Jennifer said. “I was able to work classes around my schedule, and if somebody wants to do it then they definitely should.”

Watching his mom balance an education, working full time and running their home has given Jason a new appreciation for what Jennifer is capable of accomplishing.

“It’s impressive, I don’t think I’d be able to handle it because I’m a full-time student and I feel swamped sometimes,” he said. “But then I think about how she’s got a full-time job, she usually cooks dinner every night, she’s handling me and my brothers and my dad, and she’s taking classes at the same time.”

That sense of awe goes both ways and will be on display at today’s commencement ceremony, as each smiles proudly “through the tears” as the other crosses the stage.

“I just want to make sure he knows how proud I am of him for reaching this milestone and how much I’m looking forward to what he has in front of him,” Jennifer said.

“I’d want to tell her how proud I am of her for going back to school and actually completing this because not everyone goes back to school,” Jason said while smiling at his mom. “I’d want to tell her how proud I am of her to go back and do it.”

Jennifer also recognizes that she and Jason are not the first to have shared this experience.

“And I certainly hope we won’t be the last,” she said. “It’s been such a wonderful opportunity to be able to share this with Jason, and I just would hope other folks get that opportunity as well.”