Snavely Avenue fire continues to be under investigation

Photo Gallery Snavely Avenue fire - May 10, 2018 A fire broke out Thursday afternoon on the 2900 block of East Snavely Avenue. Photos by Vanessa Espinoza.

KINGMAN – The cause of a single-wide mobile home that was engulfed in flames and smoke early Thursday evening in the 2900 block of East Snavely Avenue is still unknown.

Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to the scene around 5:15 p.m.

A shed was also on fire with other exposures threatened and a defensive fire attack was initiated. The home was completely destroyed and is estimated to be an $18,000 loss. The lone occupant was displaced.

Jason Scott, battalion chief from NACFD, said firefighters were in defensive mode since the mobile home was fully involved and concerned about it spreading to other properties.

“My immediate reaction was life safety and to protect the exposures due to the wind,” he said.

There were no utilities to the residence and the American Red Cross assisted the displaced resident.

The fire remains under investigation. Kingman Fire Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, UniSource and American Medical Response assisted NACFD during the fire.

Information provided by Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District