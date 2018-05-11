Suspect dies after reported assault, strange behavior

KINGMAN – A home invasion in Kingman has turned into a death investigation in Las Vegas after 28-year-old Chad Garrick Davis of Kingman died at a Las Vegas hospital, Kingman Police Department reported Friday.

Police went to a home in the 3500 block of Bond Street at 3:50 a.m. on May 5 after receiving calls about a man running around the area, falling in the road, screaming and jumping on cars.

He reportedly forced his way into the home of and assaulted an 85-year-old woman at the residence. She was injured during the assault after being pushed to the ground.

While one officer was tending to the woman, the suspect, identified as Davis, returned and approached the officer acting erratically. He refused to obey officer commands, at which time he was shot with a Taser and taken into custody.

Davis had significant head and facial injuries as a result of falling numerous times before police arrived, according to investigators.

He was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center, and later transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas where it was determined that he had been suffering a serious medical event.

Davis later died at the hospital in Las Vegas. Investigators believe his medical issue caused his erratic behavior. Alcohol or other causes of impairment are not suspected. KPD investigators are working with the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office on the cause of death.

The woman was also transported to KRMC by ambulance where she was treated for significant bruises and abrasions.

