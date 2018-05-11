An unwelcome night in motel room leads to drug charges

KINGMAN – Two individuals were found to be allegedly trespassing a motel room in the 3300 block of Andy Devine Avenue Wednesday, and that led to more problems for the pair.

Joseph Henry Hardy, 23, of Kingman, and his 20-year-old girlfriend were purported to have been found with two ounces of methamphetamine ready for sale, assorted drug paraphernalia and a rifle.

Motel management had reported to Kingman Police Department that two subjects were in a room that was supposed to be unoccupied.

Police arrested Hardy with possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and weapons misconduct.

The female subject was issued a citation and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say Hardy admitted his involvement to the offenses and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department