Desert Stars Volleyball ends season at No. 4

KINGMAN – The Desert Stars Volleyball 18U team knew it would face a number of difficult opponents during the Arizona Region Championships. The Kingman-area squad didn’t let that stop them April 28 as they battled throughout the day to finish fourth in the Arizona region.

“As a coach I could not be more proud of what this team accomplished,” said DSV coach Sarah Casson. “When the day ended, there were many tears as we have four seniors that will be leaving the program to start their new adventures in life.”

The highlight of the six-game tournament was DSV meeting up with a squad that was ranked No. 1 in the Arizona Region. DSV lost to Snowflake in January and had to meet again with a lot more on the line.

“We faced this team sooner than we expected and our girls came out on top,” Casson said. “No other team had beaten this team throughout the season. We focused all our energy in practice on how we could beat this team and the hard work paid off.”

But that wasn’t the end of the run. DSV had to continue on with a grueling schedule, but found a way to come out on top.

“That match proved to be physically and mentally draining,” Casson said. “Nevertheless, we immediately had to play again.”

But once the final whistle blew, no DSV player could believe it.

“They cried together and then sat in a circle together not wanting to admit it was over,” Casson said. “The relationships they have built are amazing because volleyball is so much more than just playing the sport.”

Casson went on to wish Aspen Jackson, Brittany Dollarhide, Tori Logan and Sadie Snay luck in their future endeavors.

Logan will continue her career at Yavapai Community College, while Snay plans to play volleyball at Colby Community College in Kansas.