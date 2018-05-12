Mayoral candidates talk sales tax

KINGMAN – The three declared mayoral candidates for the City of Kingman told those in attendance at last week’s Mohave Republican Forum meeting how they think the City should handle important issues like taxes, infrastructure, sewer fees and economic development.

Vice Mayor Jen Miles said the U.S. is a representative democracy where a City Council is “required and responsible” to make decisions for the well-being of the citizens. That includes decisions regarding taxes.

She said having no capital budget makes that difficult. She quoted Jim Bacon, interim city manager, “’Real cities have capital revenue streams, real cities do that,’” she said. “We didn’t. We do now.”

Herberta Schroeder, also a candidate for mayor, believes taxes have always been an important issue in Kingman because citizens can’t afford that additional 1 percent in taxes. They also can’t afford property taxes, she said.

“It’s a double-sided sword that you fall on, you have to have some TPT increase to be able to fund the things you need to do,” Schroeder said. “But then you need to look at your projects and find other ways to cover them, find grants, find things that are available.”

Mayor Monica Gates is seeking re-election and thinks the sales tax got out of hand. While she supported the increase for pavement preservation, she thinks the additional portion that funds capital improvement projects should be taken to the voters. She said the City’s elected officials need to listen to the people who put them in office.

All three candidates said road conditions should be a priority and shared thoughts on the interchange projects.

Gates thinks the City’s decision to work with Kingman Regional Medical Center in developing an agreement for the Kingman Crossing Interchange is a “win-win for the community.” She said retail that will be brought in by Kingman Crossing is vital so other projects like the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway interchange can be addressed.

Miles also supports the interchange projects and said she has done so at conferences in the Capitol and public forums. She said Rancho Santa Fe Parkway will be good for industry, while Kingman Crossing will benefit public safety and commercial development.

Schroeder favors the three intersections, Kingman Crossing, Rancho Santa Fe and Beale Street. However, she said paying for them is a different conversation. She said it would be nice if KRMC was willing to help the City with construction without “taking any of the City’s sales tax.”

Candidates spent some time on wastewater rates and the potential for new connections to decrease rates in the future.

Gates said rate decreases for wastewater would be so miniscule that it makes more sense to use those funds to invest in the expansion and extension of the sewer system. Miles referenced the sewer connection assistance program as one way the City is working to bring in more customers, and Schroeder questioned why extending sewer lines requires property owners to go beyond their own property line.

Gates, Miles and Schroeder also spoke about what the developments at the now City of Kingman Municipal Airport mean for the City.

All three said a major component in attracting and retaining businesses is the airport and the attached industrial park. Gates and Miles each commended Bacon for hiring experienced professionals at the economic development department which will oversee the park. Schroeder hopes that team will be able to secure land at the park still owned by the federal government.

The primary election is Aug. 28, giving voters plenty of time to get to know the candidates better. Those seeking the mayor’s office have until May 30 to submit their nominating petitions.