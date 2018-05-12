NACFD gets new water tender, another on way

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District has received delivery of a new 3,000-gallon water tender at a cost of $228,772, funded by a grant from the United States Fire Administration.

The district put in $11,438 in matching funds for equipment, training, registration and other fees. The truck replaces a 2,100-gallon Mack water tender purchased in 1980.

It’s equipped with a fire pump capable of 1,000 gallons a minute, hose reel, connected attack lines, 1,400 feet of 3-inch hose and ladders.

The water tender will be assigned to Station 32 on Able Drive, serving Butler and the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park.

The U.S. Fire Administration is working with fire departments nationwide to replace aging engines that have outlasted their service life, and Battalion Chief Tim King wrote the grant for the truck.

Battalion Chief Jason Scott flew to Texas to test and inspect the fire truck before driving it back to Kingman.

Later this month, a second water tender will replace one that’s been out of service for three years because of mechanical problems. It will be assigned to Station 31 on Northern Avenue.

NACFD relies heavily on water tenders to battle structure and brush fires because there is a limited availability of fire hydrants in the area. Together, the trucks bring 6,000 gallons of water to fire scenes.

“We are excited to finally replace our aging water tenders with new, updated apparatus,” Fire Chief Wayne Eder said. “With the constant challenges faced by fire responses in areas with limited or no hydrants, these new vehicles will greatly enhance our safety and ability to effectively suppress fires.”

Information provided by NACFD