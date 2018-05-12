P&Z approves fee increases

KINGMAN – New fees and increasing others for Mohave County’s Development Services department were unanimously approved Wednesday by the Planning and Zoning Commission, and now will go back before the Board of Supervisors for recommended approval.

Applications for new developments and license renewals have increased over the last couple of years, and the portion paid by the applicants has not kept pace with the overhead costs paid from the county’s general fund, said Tim Walsh, director of Development Services.

He wants to maintain the absolute dollar amount of the 70 percent coverage from the general fund, with any additional costs passed on to the public.

Planning and Zoning had approved the fee increases in February and presented them to the Board of Supervisors in April, but Supervisor Hildy Angius was not satisfied because the public was not given notice or a chance to comment on the fees.

Walsh said he went through the fees item by item and came up with a strategy that would be “palatable” to the public and supervisors.

About 70 percent of Planning and Zoning’s cost to process applications is covered by the general fund, with the remaining 30 percent covered by the fees themselves, Walsh explained to the commission.

“So we’ve seen an increase and the strategy is to consolidate fees,” he said. “The amount of work the staff sees on 5 acres or 30 acres is the same. We kept it on the high range to make reasonable increases to cover additional fees.”

Current fees charged for services provided by the Planning and Zoning Division were adopted between 2005 and 2007. Those fees did not recover the full cost of processing services, Walsh said.

Other action by the Planning and Zoning Commission:

Approved a special use permit to allow for an RV park in the Scenic area of the Arizona Strip. The parcel is about 36 acres total, with 6 acres to be used for the RV park.

Approved an amendment to South Mohave Valley area plan and rezone to allow a parking lot for trucks south of Plantation Road and east of Riverfront Parkway.

Approved a rezone in Golden Valley for a minor land division north of Shinarump Drive and east of Dugas Road. There was no public comment, and the applicant, Selma McKee, was not present.