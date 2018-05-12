Skubal wins 7th game; File strikes out season-high 10

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy High School graduate Tarik Skubal continued his hot start to the season Saturday with a dominating performance for Seattle University.

The redshirt junior left-hander allowed one earned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in seven innings of work against Utah Valley.

The performance gave the Redhawks a 4-1 victory and improved Skubal’s season record to 7-1 with a 3.55 earned run average.

Skubal dominated early on against the Wolverines as he struck out five straight batters starting from the bottom of the second into the bottom of the third.

On the season, Skubal has 91 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched.

The Redhawks conclude a three-game series with Utah Valley at 10 a.m. today. Seattle U hosts Grand Canyon May 17-19 and then compete in the WAC Tournament May 23-27 in Mesa.

Rattlers

Dylan File has shined this season for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The Kingman native had his best outing Friday as he struck out a season-high 10, walked one and allowed no earned runs on four hits in eight innings of work against Great Lake Loons.

The eight innings pitched and 10 strikeouts were new single-game highs as a professional.

File now has won four straight starts and improved to 5-1 with the victory Friday night. He has a 3.10 earned run average with 36 strikeouts and only nine walks in 40.2 innings of work.

Last season with the Helena Brewers, File struck out 37 batters with 13 walks in 47 innings of work.