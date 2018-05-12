Yard sale preps Relay for Life event; assists cancer patients

KINGMAN – One of the most painful things people can see in life is having to watch another family member, friend or neighbor go through cancer. Not only is it hard on the loved ones, but it is equally if not harder for the people themselves having to battle this horrid sickness.

The American Cancer Society is having its Relay for Life event for Kingman June 2-3, but before the big event there will be a yard sale to help raise money for cancer patients.

Sandy Skousen, a coordinator of the event, said people can come by and donate stuff the morning of the yard sale.

“It encourages people to come out and shop,” she said. “It’s like a swap meet out there.”

Proceeds from the event go toward the American Cancer Society, and in return it helps fund research for cures, and better medication and treatments. It also helps local cancer patients with rides to their treatments.

“It does stay here locally as well and helps our patients,” Skousen said.

People can form a team, and within that team they bring in their own stuff and fundraise on their own. Each team can have stuff specifically donated to them.

Skousen said Kingman Regional Medical Center Hospice goes all out during the yard sale and brings in a lot of items.

“Bring donations and come shop; it all supports the American Cancer Society and local cancer patients,” she said.

The yard sale will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cerbat Lanes parking lot, 3631 Stockton Hill Road.