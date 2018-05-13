Bennett says Ducey campaign threatened to sue petition firm

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett said Friday that lawyers representing Gov. Doug Ducey’s re-election campaign threatened to sue a firm collecting signatures to qualify Bennett for the Republican primary ballot.

Bennett said the firm he had hired had previously worked for Ducey and was still under contract even though the governor’s campaign had told them to stop collecting for him. The firm complied and stopped working for Bennett.

The Republican governor’s campaign also called a second signature firm and tried to dissuade it from collecting for Bennett, even offering twice the going rate, Bennett said. The firm declined and is still working with him to collect the 6,223 signatures he needs to get on the August primary ballot.

“He’s working hard to prevent that,” Bennett said of the governor. “It’s hardball, but I don’t think people are going to take that well – the general public I guess.”