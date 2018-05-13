Council hopefuls make their case

KINGMAN – One sitting councilman and two council hopefuls explained what they have in mind for Kingman should they be elected to a Council seat in the fall at last week’s Mohave Republican Forum.

Councilman Stuart Yocum believes Kingman’s upcoming interchange projects are necessary for retail development and to attract new business at the airport and industrial park. He noted the Beale Street interchange is even on ADOT’s five-year plan.

Candidate Ryan Dooley echoed Yocum in his believe that the projects will benefit the City. He said “a rising tide lifts all boats,” and better paying jobs and higher wages will benefit everyone.

While Harley Pettit wished citizens had the chance to vote on Kingman Crossing, he recognizes the benefits of the interchange projects. He added that Rancho Santa Fe will provide a link to the airport, “and that’s our commerce,” he said.

Council candidates also commented on how the City has been using its money. Pettit believes that money spent on the welcome arch and Kingman crossing could have instead gone toward road maintenance. He also believes the art community could have funded the infamous downtown Lizard.

“It shouldn’t have fallen on the shoulders of the City,” he said.

Dooley shared the same opinion on the chuckwalla’s funding.

“A lot of the frustration comes from community members who feel like City Council has been given tax money and then they don’t do what they said they’re going to do with it,” Dooley said.

He said that if while in Council the City is given money to fix roads, then that’s where the money will go.

Yocum says the current Council is being proactive about the roads through funding pavement preservation. He said other projects, like the lizard and the welcome arch, have intrinsic value.

“They all go to promote tourism as well as moral,” he said. “Collectively, those are $160,000, which is trivial. It’s a drop in the bucket when you look at the City’s overall budget.”

Pettit believes Kingman would benefit from a sewer improve district, and Dooley feels that Kingman shouldn’t “bully” people into connecting to the sewer system. However, he said services need to be provided if they are wanted.

“If they want to connect into our system, they should be given that option if we are able to provide those services to them,” Dooley said.

Yocum noted that payments on the new wastewater treatment plants are why the sewer rates are so high. He said while that while he’d like to see as many people connected as possible, he understands the “want for people to keep their sceptic systems.”

Council is now considering implementing a supermajority vote for decisions regarding taxes, keeping taxes an important area of discussion. Candidates told those in attendance last week their thoughts on the City’s recent tax increases.

Yocum said that while he sees himself as a fiscal conservative, taxes do have their place.

“It’s commonly said you can’t tax your way into prosperity, that is true ... However, you can under tax yourself into poverty,” he said. “The City has services that it needs to provide to its citizens, and it needs to adequately fund those.”

When it comes to taxes, Pettit believes sunset clauses come in handy. Candidates were also asked about property taxes, to which Pettit expressed his reservations.

“When taxes are implemented with sunset clauses, that tax eventually goes away, the money used for that stops,” Pettit said. “However, with property taxes, that never goes away … it only increases.”

Dooley said if voters decide to rid the City of the sales tax increase, then that will make it difficult to fix roads and provide infrastructure.

“It fundamentally alters the way the government functions,” he said. “We are a representative democracy, we vote for our elected officials who are then sent to make wise choices. It will tie the hands of future councils. I don’t think that’s the best way to go.”

Citizens will have additional opportunities to learn about the candidates before the primary election Aug. 28. Candidates must have their nomination petitions turned in by May 30.

Council members who have pulled packets but were not at the forum last week include Timothy Griepp, SueAnn Mello Keener, Don Vawter, and Longfeather Fox.