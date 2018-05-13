County has record number of dangerous buildings

Mohave County has cleaned up or eliminated 125 buildings since starting its dangerous building abatement program nine years ago.

And that number is growing at a faster pace than ever before. The county has 15 abatements processing, with 87 open cases and nine property owners have been notified about liens against their property to pay for the cleanup.

Through the program, the county identifies dangerous buildings, notifies the owners of the problems and if not addressed in a reasonable time frame the county acts to abate the hazard.

The cost for abatement is between $5,000 and $10,000 per building, says Tim Walsh, county development services director.

The program is helped funded through a $1 per ton fee that is collected at the county’s landfill. The fee provides $60,000 for the program each year, according to the county. Generally, the definition of a dangerous building centers on if a building is unsafe or unfit for human habitation with the likelihood of collapse.

“Unfortunately what the program does not address is that dangerous buildings become an attractive nuisance,” Walsh said. “They attract things like drug users, squatters, zoning violations and trash. The program is solely focused on the structure itself.”

Since its inception, the county has received a growing number of complaints each year, with the bulk of problematic buildings primarily in an area between Golden Valley and Dolan Springs.

Although the program is effective, Walsh said, recouping the cost of abatement is “hit or miss.”

“Typically when it gets to this point a lot of times you are dealing with abandoned structures,” Walsh said. “Part of the struggle in running the program is identifying who is the responsible party. Once we identify them and provide notice, a lot of times they have no interest in the property.”