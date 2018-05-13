Event Calendar | May 13, 2018

TODAY

Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

7:30 a.m. at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.



Kingman Festival of the Arts

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, 928-716-5237.

Bingo

1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

MONDAY

Candidate Meet and Greet

4:30-6 p.m., Mr. D’z, 105 E. Andy Devine Ave., mayor, Council, Arizona House D5 candidates, 928-757-7895.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

TUESDAY

Bingo

Golden Valley Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

KRMC Lunch & Learn

Noon - 1 p.m., KRMC Medical Professional Center, 1739 Beverly Ave., doors open 11:30 a.m. limited seating, reserve at 928-681-8514.

BMX Practice

BMX racing, 6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

THURSDAY

Kingman Library Mission: Earth and Space

6:30-7:45 p.m., 3269 N. Burbank St., free series for school age children and families, 928-692-2665.

Auction

Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

AZGFD Summer Wildlife Series: Common Raptors of Northern Arizona

6-7 p.m., Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., free, space limited, first come, 928-692-2665.

Not Your Mama’s Pub Crawl

5 p.m., downtown, Route 66 Rotary, $15, Games, prizes, more, 928-303-9646.

Outdoor Drive-In Theater Night

6-9 p.m., Southside Park, Cost by donation, Parks and Recreation, concessions, proceeds benefit Kingman Little League.

Message-N-Magic

7 p.m., Journey Church, 3782 Bank St., evangelism fundraiser, presold $10, 3-and-under free, 4-17 $14, 18 and older $16, 928-234-2468.

Bingo

Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Doors open 4:30 p.m., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Dorothy in Wonderland Auditions

Noon - 2 p.m., Kingman Center for the Arts, 202 E. Beale St., ages 6 and older, bring one minute song prepared.

Farmer’s Market

9 a.m. - noon, 102 E. Beale St., local produce, fruits, handmade merchandise, more, 412-568-3536.

Dig It! Children’s Garden: Animal Friends

9-11 a.m., Dig It Community Garden, 2301 Lillie Ave., designed to educate, inspire and excite youth about gardening, 928-530-8072.

Chillin’ on Beale Street

5-9 p.m., Beale Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, 928-897-3219.

River Cities United Way Golf Tournament

7 a.m., Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, 1001 Gates Ave., proceeds stay local, carts, coffee, breakfast snacks, more, 928-753-6720.

KRMC Kid’s Day

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr., fun, activities, information, more, 928-263-3873.

Bonsai Pruning Workshop

1-2:30 p.m., Master Gardeners, 101 E. Beale St., free.

RC Racing

Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SUNDAY, MAY 20

Sounds of Kingman Concert in the Park

2-4 p.m., Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, free, Los Piso Mojado Boys, bring chairs, blankets and coolers, 928-715-0288.