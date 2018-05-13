Event Calendar | May 13, 2018

  • Originally Published: May 13, 2018 6 a.m.

    • TODAY

    Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

    7:30 a.m. at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.

    Kingman Festival of the Arts

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, 928-716-5237.

    Bingo

    1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

    MONDAY

    Candidate Meet and Greet

    4:30-6 p.m., Mr. D’z, 105 E. Andy Devine Ave., mayor, Council, Arizona House D5 candidates, 928-757-7895.

    BMX Racing

    6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    Bingo

    4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

    TUESDAY

    Bingo

    Golden Valley Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

    RC Racing

    Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    WEDNESDAY

    KRMC Lunch & Learn

    Noon - 1 p.m., KRMC Medical Professional Center, 1739 Beverly Ave., doors open 11:30 a.m. limited seating, reserve at 928-681-8514.

    BMX Practice

    BMX racing, 6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    THURSDAY

    Kingman Library Mission: Earth and Space

    6:30-7:45 p.m., 3269 N. Burbank St., free series for school age children and families, 928-692-2665.

    Auction

    Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., 6 p.m.

    FRIDAY

    AZGFD Summer Wildlife Series: Common Raptors of Northern Arizona

    6-7 p.m., Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., free, space limited, first come, 928-692-2665.

    Not Your Mama’s Pub Crawl

    5 p.m., downtown, Route 66 Rotary, $15, Games, prizes, more, 928-303-9646.

    Outdoor Drive-In Theater Night

    6-9 p.m., Southside Park, Cost by donation, Parks and Recreation, concessions, proceeds benefit Kingman Little League.

    Message-N-Magic

    7 p.m., Journey Church, 3782 Bank St., evangelism fundraiser, presold $10, 3-and-under free, 4-17 $14, 18 and older $16, 928-234-2468.

    Bingo

    Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Doors open 4:30 p.m., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

    RC Racing

    Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    SATURDAY

    Dorothy in Wonderland Auditions

    Noon - 2 p.m., Kingman Center for the Arts, 202 E. Beale St., ages 6 and older, bring one minute song prepared.

    Farmer’s Market

    9 a.m. - noon, 102 E. Beale St., local produce, fruits, handmade merchandise, more, 412-568-3536.

    Dig It! Children’s Garden: Animal Friends

    9-11 a.m., Dig It Community Garden, 2301 Lillie Ave., designed to educate, inspire and excite youth about gardening, 928-530-8072.

    Chillin’ on Beale Street

    5-9 p.m., Beale Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, 928-897-3219.

    River Cities United Way Golf Tournament

    7 a.m., Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, 1001 Gates Ave., proceeds stay local, carts, coffee, breakfast snacks, more, 928-753-6720.

    KRMC Kid’s Day

    9 a.m. - 1 p.m., KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr., fun, activities, information, more, 928-263-3873.

    Bonsai Pruning Workshop

    1-2:30 p.m., Master Gardeners, 101 E. Beale St., free.

    RC Racing

    Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    SUNDAY, MAY 20

    Sounds of Kingman Concert in the Park

    2-4 p.m., Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, free, Los Piso Mojado Boys, bring chairs, blankets and coolers, 928-715-0288.

