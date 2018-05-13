Former sheriff Joe Arpaio to speak Monday in Kingman

KINGMAN – Larry Schiff is taking advantage of the campaign season like a college recruiter, bringing in another blue-chipper to speak to the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman at 11:15 a.m. Monday at Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 Andy Devine Ave.

Controversial former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Flake, gained notoriety as “America’s toughest sheriff” with his immigrant prison camps.

He was accused of abuse of power, misuse of funds, unlawful enforcement of immigration laws and other crimes. In July 2017, Arpaio was convicted of criminal contempt of court, and was pardoned by President Donald Trump in August 2017.

It’s an event you don’t want to miss, and there’ll be no extra charge for the meeting, said Schiff, president of the Conservative Republican club. Admission is $3 to cover meeting room costs, with lunch optional.

Schiff was able to line up Gov. Doug Ducey for the Republican Patriot Dinner April 29 at Mohave County Fairgrounds, and brought U.S. Senate candidate Martha McSally to Mr. D’s for a meet-and-greet on May 4.

“That’s kind of politics. When they need you, and they do … they have a primary coming up and he said, ‘Sure, love to,’” Schiff said about his invitation for Arpaio to speak to the club.

Schiff met Arpaio’s campaign manager at the Western Conservatives Conference in Phoenix in March.

“Let’s turn out and show them what a great Republican town this, and impress upon them the need to fight the left, which is making a concerted effort to turn this state blue, to take away your freedom and your guns, which we will never allow to happen here.” Schiff said.