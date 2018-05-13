Horoscopes | May 13, 2018

Birthdays: Candice King, 31; Lena Dunham, 32; Stephen Colbert, 54; Stevie Wonder, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Hold on to whatever opinion you plan to share, and consider the consequences. You’ll face opposition that will turn into an unwinnable argument.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Hidden matters are better left alone for the moment. Concentrate on what you can do to make your life and those of your loved ones better.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look at all your options before making a move. Prepare strategically and without letting others know your plan; you will stand a much better chance to get things done to your liking.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You might feel obligated to help others, but before you make a commitment to someone, consider whether you are being used. A recommendation will ensure you don’t have to put up with negativity and criticism.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep a low profile or get out of the house, and you may be able to sidestep someone’s overreaction. Focus on personal changes that are affordable and will make you feel good about yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Experience what life has to offer. Take part in a retreat or event that will bring you in contact with people who are just as enthusiastic as you about changes you want to see.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t let the changes being made at home frazzle you. If you live within your means, you won’t find it as difficult to deal with the stress debt can cause.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make it a point to let someone you care about know how you feel. A family gathering will bring problems out into the open.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A change in the way you feel will encourage you to resolve the issues. Honesty and integrity will play a role when explaining what you are willing to put up with.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put more effort into home, family relationships. Express your feelings and share your sentiments about lifestyle, spending habits and goals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A personal gain is heading your way. Making a physical change will boost your confidence.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t feel bad if someone doesn’t want to contribute to your plans. Once you get started, those who show interest will benefit you far more.