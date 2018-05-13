Mohave 911 | May 13, 2018

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week ending May 4:

Drugs, weapons arrest

Authorities arrested James Dominick Maningoine, 54, of Kingman, last week for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a weapon by a prohibited person, and a weapon in a drug offense.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed a white truck driving in the wrong lane in the 4300 block of Calvary Road.

During a traffic stop, Maningoine was determined to be the only occupant of the vehicle.

When deputies asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, Maningoine told them there was a gun on the back seat. Deputies assert Maningoine told them he was a prohibited possessor.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies reported they found a revolver, a rifle in the back seat, four grams of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe.

Maningoine was arrested and booked into Mohave County jail without incident.

Drugs, weapons arrest

Driving around with expired license tags led to a California man getting a ride to Mohave County jail.

Deputies noticed a black SUV had expired license tags, conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the occupant of the vehicle, Jay Randall Frogozo, 19, of Mission Hills, California.

Authorities say they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, and Frogozo made a movement toward the seat. He was quickly detained, officers searched the vehicle and found a revolver under the seat.

Frogoza allegedly admitted to deputies he was a prohibited possessor. Authorities report they continued a search of the vehicle and found two grams of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe.

Frogoza was arrested for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a weapon in a drug offense and booked without incident.

Alleged aggravated assault on officer

Ryan David Condit, 31, of Kingman was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest with physical force and a misdemeanor warrant for failing to pay fines.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence regarding a civil problem on the 3800 block of Northfield Avenue. Arriving to the scene, deputies made contact with Condit, who smelled heavily of alcohol and appeared to be under the influence of an illegal substance.

After a records check, deputies found a warrant for Condit and he allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Officers followed Condit, lost and could not find him. They went back to the residence and found Condit in the front yard.

Deputies say Condit was advised of his warrant and attempted to detain him when a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, Condit was clenching his fists and attempting to place his arm around the deputy’s neck. The deputy broke away and deployed his taser, but Condit continued to advance toward the deputy, according to an MCSO release.

The deputy deployed his taser again because Condit was refusing verbal commands. The deputy reported he then drew his weapon and gave a verbal command for Condit to get on the ground to which he complied.

Condit was arrested and booked into Mohave County jail.

Dangerous drugs, weapons misconduct arrest

Two individuals were found to be allegedly trespassing a motel room in the 3300 block of Andy Devine Avenue Wednesday, and that led to more problems for the pair.

Joseph Henry Hardy, 23, of Kingman, and his 20-year-old girlfriend were purported to have been found with two ounces of methamphetamine ready for sale, assorted drug paraphernalia and a rifle.

Motel management had reported to Kingman Police Department that two subjects were in a room that was supposed to be unoccupied.

Police arrested Hardy with possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and weapons misconduct.

The female subject was issued a citation and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say Hardy admitted his involvement to the offenses and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

DUI drugs, dangerous drugs arrest

John Robert Neal, 22, of Golden Valley was taking a cruise along the 4500 block of North Stockton Hill Road Tuesday around 2:15 a.m. when officers stopped him for a traffic offense.

Neal was later arrested by Kingman Police Department officers for suspicion of impaired driving under the influence.

During an impound search of Neal’s vehicle, authorities report they located methamphetamine, marijuana, and associated drug paraphernalia.

Neal was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, two counts of drug paraphernalia possession, and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Neal was booked into the Mohave County jail.

Alleged Assault

Mackenzie Fernandez, 18, of Kingman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a healthcare worker Monday.

Officers were dispatched to a healthcare facility in the 1700 block of Sycamore Avenue where it was reported that Fernandez had assaulted a staff member.

An investigation by Kingman Police Department led officers to determine Fernandez had assaulted a staff member while the staff member was trying to prevent Fernandez from causing harm to herself.

Fernandez was taken into custody while refusing to listen to officers’ commands.

She was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.