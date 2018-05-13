Red light cameras lead Council’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting

KINGMAN – City Council returns to its regular session meetings at 5:30 p.m. for its workshop and then 7 p.m. for its regular session Tuesday in Council chambers, 301 N. Fourth St.

Here are seven items of high interest Council will be discussing:

Regular session

Red light cameras: Members of the public and councilmembers relayed their concerns about red light cameras being on the consent agenda at Council’s May 1 meeting. The item has been moved to “new business” to provide for additional public comment and the opportunity for more information. The Kingman Police Department will recommend entering into a five-year contract with American Traffic Solutions. KPD will also present additional information gathered since the May 1 meeting and why it recommends the cameras, who oversees the technology, financial and personal obligations of the City and the success rates of red light camera programs.

Supermajority vote: Council voted 5-2 at its meeting May 1 to pursue supermajority votes of 5-2 for increases to the Transaction Privilege Tax (sales tax) and 6-1 for rededication of funds received from TPT and use taxes. Mayor Monica Gates and Councilwoman Vickie Kress believed a supermajority vote for new taxes should be higher. Council will vote on the on the new ordinance as proposed.

Right of way: The City will continue moving forward with the Kingman Crossing interchange by placing a bid on a 24.19 acre right of way for public road and underground utilities. The Council agenda states that purchase of the right of way is required to provide arterial connections from the interchange to Louise and Southern avenues. The land auction will take place June 26, and staff requests $100,000 be authorized for the bid.

Water and sewer projects: In 2015, Council approved a construction manager at risk contract with Freiday Construction Inc. for construction services for water and sewer projects. Staff has recommended that the contract be split into separate phases to help with project management and scheduling. Council will discuss approving the fourth phase, which consists of the following projects and their guaranteed maximum prices: replacement and upsizing of the water line in the alley north of Gold Road between Fourth and Fifth streets ($72,410); replacing the water line in Third Street from Pine Street to the alley south of Oak Street ($104,475); replacing Crestwood Drive’s water line from Gordon Drive east 570 feet ($42,290).

Work session

Wastewater: Tina Moline, City finance director, will present Council with information and the Municipal Utilities Commission’s recommendation for the future of wastewater rates. Wastewater rates have increased about 300 percent since 2009. If Council were to decide to decrease the rates, it would only initially be $3 per month per user. MUC recommends that Council keep rates where they are and use the funds for a five-year capital improvements plan. The majority of those projects are for expansion, about $17.4 million, and replacement and renewal, about $13 million.

Airport: Now that the airport and industrial park is under City management, Council will look to create an Airport Advisory Commission. The goal is to responsibly utilize funds and resources, and promote a “comprehensive and unified approach” to development at the airport. The commission will consist of seven members.

Executive session

City attorney: Council will discuss and provide direction on City Attorney Carl Cooper’s evaluation and contract renewal. Action may be taken regarding the contract.