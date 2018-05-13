Security manager adds his name to list of Council hopefuls

KINGMAN – Conservative candidate Timothy Griepp says he is running for City Council to help Kingman plan for “true growth” in a way that is fiscally responsible.

Griepp described himself as a Navy veteran, an Oath Keeper and a former fire chief and paramedic. He currently works in private security management. He is also a father, grandfather and godfather.

Griepp aims to be a “true representative of the citizens of Kingman,” and advocates for no taxation without a vote from the citizens. He also believes Council should get public opinion before action is taken on issues facing the City and its elected representatives.

Harley Pettit, SueAnn Mello-Keener, Don Vawter, Ryan Dooley, Longfeather Fox and Councilman Stuart Yocum have also pulled packets for Council.

Mayor Monica Gates, Vice Mayor Jen Miles and Herberta Schroeder have pulled packets for mayor.