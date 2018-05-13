State Briefs | Fire that threatened 100s of homes now 80 percent contained

CHINO VALLEY (AP) – Authorities say a wildfire that destroyed two homes and threatened hundreds of others in north-central Arizona is now contained around about 80 percent of its perimeter.

The state Department of Forestry and Fire Management also says the fire that spread quickly Friday between Prescott Valley and Chino Valley is believed to be human-caused, but that the specific cause hasn't been determined.

Along with destroying two homes, the fire burned 8 square miles and destroyed 12 other structures, four travel trailers and six vehicles.

The department says the fire's forward progress was stopped about five hours after the initial report.

The department says approximately 140 firefighters remained assigned to the fire Saturday to patrol for hot spots and battle any possible spread during windy conditions.

Arizona charter school asks parents to subsidize teacher pay

PHOENIX (AP) – Years before the groundswell of demands for higher teacher pay led to a school walkout in Arizona, one of the state’s high-profile charter schools has subsidized teachers’ income by pushing parents to pay.

The Arizona Republic reports Basis Charter Schools Inc., which operates 20 schools in the state with more than 900 teachers, asks parents to make donations.

According to records obtained by the newspaper, Basis Scottsdale requests at least $1,500 per child each year.

Basis receives per-student funding from the state and cannot charge tuition as a public charter school.

Basis Executive Director DeAnna Rowe says parent donations stay at the school where the giving occurs.

Department of Education spokesman Stefan Swiat says he did not know of any other public charter or district school that makes such requests.