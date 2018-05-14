Arpaio won’t shy away from controversy in U.S. Senate run

KINGMAN – Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio didn’t come riding into town on his horse and firing off his six-shooter, but if he did, he would have been wildly cheered by at least 80 supporters who packed the room Monday for the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman monthly luncheon.

He’s “America’s Toughest Sheriff,” and will submit his petition today to run for U.S. Senate against Martha McSally, Kelli Ward in the Republican primaries, with the winner of that expected to face Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.

Arpaio remains mired in controversy after being pardoned by President Donald Trump for criminal charges that included abuse of power and unlawful enforcement of immigration laws, and he took shots at the media throughout his hour-long talk and afterward during questions.

“I’m not going to get into all that,” he said. “I don’t know how many reporters are here. I’ve been through 10 lawyers on misdemeanors, the same crime as a barking dog. They’re calling me a convicted felon, the media.”

Arpaio said he’s been the target of White House investigations and allegations, blamed for prisoner deaths, blasted for having “powerful allies” and now the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has appointed a special prosecutor to overturn the president’s pardon.

“It’s not just me. They can do it to you. They can do to anybody what they did to me,” Arpaio said about his prosecution. “Anybody else would say, ‘Shut your mouth. It’s over.’ But it’s not. I’m still trying to get this appealed. Nothing’s quiet when you deal with me. I could go to the toilet and there’s controversy.”

Even people who take Arpaio’s side catch heat, like Vice President Mike Pence who visited Phoenix last week and said nice things about Arpaio’s personal relationship with President Trump.

“By the way, I was with him from the beginning. I’m glad you all got on the bandwagon,” Arpaio joked about Trump carrying 75 percent of the vote in Mohave County.

He and Trump were on the right track from the day they were born, which was on Flag Day, he noted.

And he took exception to Sen. Jeff Flake who said that Arpaio is running for U.S. Senate just to get his name in the paper.

“I get my name in the paper every day. I don’t need to run,” he said.

Arpaio gave a brief history of joining the U.S. Army during the Korean War, going to Washington, D.C., to work for the police department, becoming a federal agent in Chicago and retiring from drug enforcement to run for Maricopa County Sheriff. His 24-year tenure is the longest for that position.

Arpaio said he has several reasons to run for Arizona Senator, one being to defend the president, and another to protect the Second Amendment.

“I’m a big Second Amendment guy because remember the Colorado shooting? I would hope someone in that group has a gun and kills the guy before he kills everyone else. I got criticism. They’re going to shoot the wrong guy. I don’t see people shooting each other because they got annoyed,” Arpaio said.

Then he got back to the media.

“There’s a lot of power in the First Amendment. More powerful than a shotgun is ink and paper and the media,” he said.

He’s 85, and that’s another thing the media is constantly reporting, he said. But he’s only running for one six-year term, whereas others want to make it a 60-year career.

“I go against the grain. I don’t use a rubber stamp,” he said. “If I disagree with something, I’ll go to the back room and talk with the president, not like some people who go to the media and blast the president.”

The first thing Arpaio said he would do if elected to the Senate is open an office in Nogales, “smack on the border, and we’ll see what happens.”

And he promised that voters of Mohave County would still see him after the election, unlike other representatives who go to Washington and immediately start working on getting re-elected.

“I would be the only cop in the Senate. They don’t have any cops there. It’s all lawyers, so it’s time to get a cop in there,” he said. “I’m probably the one guy they don’t want in Washington, but if you put me there, you’ll be proud of me. And you’ll see me back here in Mohave County.”