City replacing downtown manholes

KINGMAN – Removal and replacement of 11 sewer manholes is underway now that the City has started its downtown sewer manhole rehabilitation project.



The work started Monday and will continue until Sept. 11. The removal and replacement of manholes is required because of inflow and infiltration issues, and structural deterioration. Temporary construction will be ongoing at these locations downtown.

Detours will be set up around the work areas, but business access will not be affected. Structures served by the City’s sewer service and that will be affected by the work will be notified by the contractor, Lewis Equipment Services, at least 48 hours before work begins.

Service will not be disrupted for more than eight consecutive hours or more than once in a 24-hour period.

Contact the Kingman Public Works office at 928-692-3117 or bhambrick@cityofkingman.gov with questions.

Information provided by the City of Kingman