Community assistance requested in locating runaway juvenile

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking for community assistance in locating runaway juvenile Erica Aliby Brewer, 16, believed to be in the Bullhead City and Fort Mohave area.

Brewer is 5 feet, 3 inches, about 118 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen leaving her temporary home April 27, and said she would spend the weekend at a friend’s house in Bullhead City.

Anyone with information on Brewer can contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or at the toll-free number, 1-800-522-4312.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office