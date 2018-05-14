Gateway arch under construction on Beale Street

KINGMAN – Workers from Campbell Redi-Mix and Young Electric Sign Co. pour concrete Thursday for the footing of the gateway welcome arch being constructed over Beale Street at the entrance to downtown Kingman at Locomotive Park.

The arch is expected to be finished sometime in June at an estimated cost of $170,000, with a formal unveiling celebration on July 6 in conjunction with downtown’s First Friday event.

Kingman Main Street business group is working on ideas for the arch unveiling. Kingman tourism director Josh Noble said he’d like to capitalize on downtown’s First Friday event, bringing in other groups in the community to make it an annual “summer celebration.”