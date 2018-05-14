Harrison Street crash leads to serious injury

KINGMAN – While two individuals involved in a crash Saturday suffered minor injuries, the other, a 92-year-old Kingman resident, was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center before being air lifted to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Kingman Police Department officers received a call at about 10:35 a.m. Saturday regarding a serious accident on Harrison Street near the intersection of Detroit Avenue. A tan-colored 1986 Toyota four-door sedan driven by the 92-year-old woman was slowing down to make a right turn onto Detroit Avenue while traveling north on Harrison Street.

A tan 2006 Hyundai four-door sedan, driven by a 45-year-old Kingman man, was also traveling north on Harrison Street and was behind the Toyota when he failed to slow down and crashed into the back of the Toyota at a high rate of speed.

The woman’s Toyota went off the roadway as a result of the collision and crashed into a power pole. The driver suffered serious life-threatening injuries, while a 72-year-old passenger received minor injuries. The Hyundai’s driver had minor burn injuries on his arms from the airbag deployment.

The driver of the Hyundai was given a citation charged with failure to control speed to avoid a collision. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to have factored into the crash.

The 92-year-old resident was listed in serious but stable condition at UMC as of Monday.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department