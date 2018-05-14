Veterans council needs support to bring in AmeriCorps

KINGMAN – The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council is seeking sponsors to help supply volunteers needed to move forward on its Operation 6 veterans housing project.

Arnold Plaza in downtown Kingman is currently being redesigned as the home for Operation 6, which will provide veterans with a roof over their heads and additional services that will set them up for success in the future.

“We’re going to come in and we’re going to get them healthy, we’re going to identify barriers and try to remove the barriers for them,” JAVC President Pat Farrell said during an overview of Arnold Plaza April 17. “If they’re unable to work, we’ll get them housing. If they’re able to work and have a skill, we’ll get them a job.”

JAVC is using the AmeriCorp VISTA program, which provides college students with opportunities for hands-on experiences, to get the volunteers it needs to accomplish the goal of Operation 6.

Farrell is asking for sponsors to help the council retain those volunteers through the VISTA program. He said the council could use sponsors for a full-time, 40 hours a week volunteer at $8,500 per year, part-time, 20 hours a week volunteer at $4,500 per year, and a quarter-time 15 hours a week volunteer at $2,750 per year.

Those interested in sponsoring a volunteer can contact Farrell at 928-716-3001 or at president@javc.org.

Information provided by the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council.