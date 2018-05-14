Kingman Photo | Hurlin’ Horseshoes

Missionary Elder Stucki and Doug Scholl. (Photo by Herberta Schroeder/Courtesy)

Missionary Elder Stucki and Doug Scholl. (Photo by Herberta Schroeder/Courtesy)

  • Originally Published: May 14, 2018 6 a.m.

    • Missionary Elder Stucki (left) and Doug Scholl play horseshoes at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints family camp out. The camp-out was at Recreation Area 2 in Hualapai Mountain Park May 4-5. (Photo by Herberta Schroeder/Courtesy)

    More like this story




    Homicidal Poiseoning