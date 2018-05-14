Kingman Photo | KPD, KFD visit Mountain View neighbors

Officer Simonsen and Officer K-9 Diesel, from the Kingman Police Department, along with Jack Yeager, public education specialist from the Kingman Fire Department, were guest speakers at the Mountain View Neighborhood Watch Informational Meeting May 6.



Officer Simonsen spoke about the K-9 program and police services. Jack spoke about the fire department’s smoke detector exchange program, a fall prevention class coming soon along with programs and services provided by the Kingman Fire Department.

How to Start a Neighborhood Watch Program

The question is often posed, “How do I start a Neighborhood Watch?” The process is likely easier than you may think.

The best groups are started by a concerned citizen who is willing to take some ownership of the area of Kingman they reside. The Kingman Police Department is equipped with resources such as literature, signage, and assistance to educate and spread the word to surrounding neighbors.

An initial meeting can be held with neighbors to provide a strong foundation of knowledge to the group. Check out the new KPD ”On The Beat” Community Policing/Neighborhood Watch Newsletter at www.cityofkingman.gov. Contact Sgt. Danny Reed at 928-753-2191 if you are interested in starting an active Neighborhood Watch in your area.

Free Fall Prevention class will be held at the Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., from 4-6 p.m. June 15. RSVP at 928-377-4961 or email maeganb@wacog.com. This class is sponsored by Kingman Fire Department and others.