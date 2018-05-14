Kingman's Eales makes the trip to AMA Supercross in Las Vegas

KINGMAN – Karson Eales was on cloud nine May 5 during AMA Supercross at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. The 8-year-old Kingman racer had just finished the KTM Junior Main Event and Jessica Eales summed it up best.

“Being a mom, it was emotional – I got some tears a few times,” she said. “It was just awesome watching him out there living his dream. He didn’t even care what he got. He just wanted to be out there and have fun. That’s all that really matters – that he was out there having fun.”

Karson ultimately finished in 13th place with a time of 1:51.776, but the fact that he was even racing said a lot about his grit and toughness. He injured his arm a few weeks before and it wasn’t an easy path to get cleared.

“Having to go to multiple doctors to get different notes to make sure he could do his dream – it was very stressful,” Jessica said. “We managed to make it work after four doctors with three good notes and nothing being wrong.”

Karson, on the other hand, shyly admitted that it didn’t hurt that bad. He could be found riding with a number of others Sunday during the Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness at the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

When asked about the Supercross experience, he said it was exciting to finish the race even though he was a little nervous.

But someone helped make the experience even better.

“I got a flagger shirt,” Karson said.

Jessica talked more about the special moment.

“The guy giving him the shirt off his back helps him feel confident in what he’s doing and wanting to keep doing it,” she said.