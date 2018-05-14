Lake Havasu and Colorado River to see increased safety presence

KINGMAN – Boaters on Lake Havasu and the Colorado River will have extra back-up from Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety and River Medical Ambulance Company should the need arise for emergency services.

The two agencies are partnering in an effort to increase public safety on Lake Havasu and the Colorado River. Boat crashes and medical call frequency have prompted the sheriff’s office to increase medical personnel in those areas.

“Because of this, we began to implement a higher level of medical training to our members, including proper back board procedures, spinal immobilization, and trauma aid, so they can better assist any injured parties,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The training was provided by River Medical at no cost to taxpayers. Aside from additional training, the sheriff’s office and River Medical decided to have River Medical EMTs and paramedics, and life-saving equipment on board some of the sheriff’s office’s patrol vessels during holiday weekends.

“Having EMTs and paramedics on board of our patrol vessels will provide better medical care to patients in a faster time period,” the release states. “The medical personnel will be able to assist the patients while the deputies tend to the scene and begin their investigations.”

EMTs and paramedics will also be provided by River Medical at no cost to the taxpayers.

The sheriff’s office urges boaters to boat safe, smart, sober and to always wear a lifejacket.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.