Letter | Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network is grateful

We would like to thank our local businesses for their financial support which is how we raise funds in order to purchase our vans: 66 Auto, Culligan Water, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Anderson Ford, A&P Pawn and Home Depot.

We were given a number of gifts for raffle prizes from Anita Roy, Holly Wallace, Joanna Haspels, Dunkin’ Donuts, Bob Whitsell, Violine Butler, and Nicole Meins. We will be putting these gifts to good use this coming fall.

Because of the support from the Kingman community the past three years, I am happy to report that Kingman DAV will be getting a new van this summer.

We will have a ribbon cutting ceremony and hope to have a great turnout. We will be working with Kingman Chamber of Commerce to help with the event. When we receive a delivery date, we will put the word out.

In 2017, we were able to transport 957 veterans to either Prescott or Phoenix.We can only keep this going with community support. To have DAV Transportation in Kingman is a very great asset to our community.

If you would like to volunteer at Kingman DAV, call 928-718-7317. We need 2-3 more drivers. Ask for Bill.

Thank you, all.

Bill Wallace

Kingman DAV