Letter | KRMC saved my husband’s life

It has been almost nine months since my husband, Paul, came home from a month in Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Last July, my husband was rushed to the hospital with what I had first thought was a stroke. By the time he reached the ER in the ambulance (less than 5 minutes) we knew something else must be wrong. Thanks to Dr. Gochoco in the ER, they quickly pinpointed probable Meningitis and started treatment for it immediately.

My husband was in the hospital for a few days short of a month. He was in ICU almost two weeks.

I can not thank enough the wonderful doctors and nurses who treated him, as well as the help and compassion I received from of the hospital administration and personnel. I ended up in the hospital for three days in the middle of my husband’s stay, guessing that comes with spending 12 to 14 hours a day at your husband’s bedside. I didn’t help either of us by doing that. The nurses took me to his room several times a day, keeping my hospital gown covered so he would not know that I was a patient too. He thought I was in a wheelchair because my back was hurting me.

Paul had wonderful, caring and very knowledgeable doctors through out his entire stay. If not for them, I know for a fact he would not have survived what turned out to be not just meningitis, but also encephalitis. It would take an entire page to name all the wonderful and caring doctors.

A few of them were Dr. Gcohoco, Dr. Matheny, Dr. Nguyen, Dr. Yamamoto and Dr. Liu. Several of the nurses were Diane and Debbie in ICU and Trish in PCU. There were many more, however, I was too busy being worried to get all their names. I apologize for that.

Paul came home because of the help of home health care and home physical therapy, and has gone from walking with a walker to a cane and now without the cane. He is doing very well and we are both grateful to KRMC.

I would also like to thank and recommend one of KRMC’s highly trained and wonderful pain management doctors, Dr. Paul Yamaguci. He has helped both my husband and myself with extreme back pain for several years. Thanks to Dr. Yamaguci and the procedures he has done, Paul’s constant back and hip pain is so much better and without a lot of pain pills. I had to have one back surgery, but thanks to Dr. Yamaguci I have not had to have a second one that was planned. Again, with minimal pain medication.

We are both extremely grateful to Dr. Yamaguci and to KRMC for having him on their staff. We highly recommend Dr. Yamaguci to anyone in constant pain.

Once again, thank you KRMC and your wonderful doctors and nurses for saving my husband’s life.

Sandee Samoska

Kingman Resident