Nautilus students know boating safety

KINGMAN – Elementary school students got a head start learning about boating and water safety thanks to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Division of Boating Safety.

Sheriff’s deputies went to Nautilus Elementary School in Lake Havasu City Thursday. Kindergartners and first-graders tried on scuba gear and saw patrol boats, which helped fuel the questions they were permitted to ask.

Sheriff’s deputies received thank-you notes from the students.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.