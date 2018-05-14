Obituary | Edward Daniel Albaugh

Edward Albaugh, age 62, died in a motorcycle accident along with his beloved wife, Katheryn (Foster) Albaugh.

Edward was raised in Ankeny, Iowa, and was a member of the Ankeny High School class of 1975. He was an avid motorcyclist and loved riding his bike. He was a farmer who loved the Earth, and a truck driver. He loved the Iowa State Fair. He made friends everywhere he went and was loved by so many. He was generous, kind, funny and devoted.

He is survived by his parents; Daniel Albaugh and Betty Bent, sons; John (JD) Albaugh, Eric Albaugh, stepchildren; Nicole Brundage, Elizabeth Garland, Barry (Josh) Garland, grandchildren; Bentley Albaugh, Mackenzie Albaugh, McKenna Albaugh, Brooklyn Williams, Gabrielle Brundage, Austen Brundage, Isaac Franklin, Jonah O’Neal, Natalie Garland, Arrabella Garland, siblings; Jean (Tony) Sawyer, Debra (Kelly) Fuller and Phillip Albaugh, many nieces, nephews, and cousins, who will all mourn the passing of Edward and Katheryn.

Celebration of Life will be held at Berean Assembly of God, at noon June 1, reception following. Casual dress welcome.