Obituary | Katheryn ‘Kathy’ Louise (Foster) Albaugh

Kathy Albaugh, age 55, of Kingman, Arizona, died in a motorcycle accident along with her beloved husband, Edward Albaugh, Thursday, May 3, 2018. She was born June 22, 1962, to William L. Foster and Judyith (Johnson) Kauffman.

Born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, she attended East High School until 1979, later obtaining her GED. She loved motorcycles, traveling, painting and spoiling her grandchildren. She was devoted to her job.

Kathy loved life and anything that included her soulmate, her large family and extensive list of loyal friends. She was resilient, ambitious, spunky, passionate, devoted and loving.

She is survived by her parents, William L. (Shirley Selover) Foster and Judyith (Richard) Kauffman; daughters, Nicole Brundage and Elizabeth Garland; son, Barry J. Garland; stepsons, John (JD) Albaugh and Eric Albaugh; grandchildren, Brooklyn Williams, Gabrielle Brundage, Austen Brundage, Isaac Franklin, Jonah O’Neal, Natalie Garland, Arrabella Garland, Bentley Albaugh, McKinzey Albaugh and McKenna Albaugh; siblings, William A. (Jeanne) Foster, Carrie (Robert) Hardman, Jenny (Casey) Brookshire, Frank (Rochelle) Foster, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will mourn the tragic passing of Edward and Katheryn.

Celebration of Life will be held at Berean Assembly of God at noon June 1, reception following. Casual dress welcome.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Alzheimer’s Association in Des Moines, Iowa.