Parks commission has much on its plate

KINGMAN – The Parks, Aquatics, Recreation and Golf Commission will hear multiple reports from staff before discussing dog parks, park additions, the golf course and the Arizona Peace Trail at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The commission will discuss three possible sites where dog parks could be built, including Walleck Legacy ($8,650), the northeast corner of Centennial Park ($6,025), and the Louise and Railroad storm water catch basin ($9,900). The three dog parks would add 8 acres of dog exercise areas to Kingman.

Monsoon Park could get ADA approved restrooms and a handicap parking area should the commission decide to move forward with the project. The park can’t currently be used for organized sporting events because restroom facilities are lacking, but the $200,000 project would allow the park to generate revenue through sporting event field rentals.

However, the Monsoon Park restroom and parking project is unfunded within the Fiscal Year 2019 to 2023 capital improvement plan.

The golf course will also be addressed, with commissioners looking at items like rules of play, budget, club house repairs, rocky fairways and the hiring of a golf course superintendent. The commission identified upgraded facilities and golf course activities as areas of focus during the joint commission meeting Feb. 24.

Representatives from the Arizona Peace Trail will update commissioners on recent developments and goals for the future.

