Victims claim man was unwelcome vistor

KINGMAN – Authorities say a Kingman man resisted arrest and tried to lock himself inside another’s residence.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday from a reporting party near the 3500 block of Hearne Ave. who said a man, later identified as John Earl Grizzell, Jr., 24, of Kingman, had entered into their residence and was fighting with the occupants.

The victims told sheriff’s deputies that Grizzell had been yelling about something while walking up and down the street before entering the residence. He reportedly believed the female victim was his aunt. Upon being asked to leave, Grizzell and the male victim began to wrestle with one another outside. At one point, Grizzell broke free from the struggle and attempted to gain entry into the residence where the female victim remained. She tackled the intruder before Grizzell could lock the door, at which time deputies arrived.

Grizzell was outside the residence when deputies got to the scene.

Authorities say Grizzell failed to comply with deputies’ verbal commands to get on the ground. He then physically resisted when deputies attempted to detain him, and continued to resist even after deputies used a taser. Grizzell was eventually detained and place inside a patrol vehicle.

Grizzell was arrested and booked into Mohave County jail on felony charges of unlawful imprisonment, first degree criminal trespassing, third degree burglary, second degree burglary, robbery and resisting arrest with physical force.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office