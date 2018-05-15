10 Things to Know for Today, May 15, 2018

In this May 13, 2018 frame from video released by the U.S. Geological Survey, gases rise from a fissure near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure sent gases and lava exploding into the air, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit. (U.S. Geological Survey)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: May 15, 2018 6 a.m.

    • Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

    1 - ISRAELI FORCES KILL 55 PROTESTERS AS US OPENS EMBASSY IN JERUSALEM

    With 1,200 Palestinian demonstrators also wounded, it was the deadliest day of cross-border violence since 2014 war between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers.

    2 - WHY FIRST LADY IS IN HOSPITAL

    Melania Trump recovers from a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of week, the White House says.

    3 - 'IT'S LIKE A NUCLEAR REACTION OR SOMETHING'

    Another fissure spews lava and poisonous gas from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island.

    4 - ANTE UP: SUPREME COURT CLEARS WAY FOR SPORTS BETTING

    Justices break a longtime ban and create a potential financial boon for states and the gambling industry.

    5 - MILITANT IRAQ CLERIC APPEARS SET FOR POLITICAL WIN

    Muqtada al-Sadr, who once led fighters who carried out attacks on American forces in Iraq, now sees his populist coalition heading toward victory in national elections.

    6 - WHERE US-NKOREA SUMMIT COULD BE HELD

    Singapore appears to be a safe bet for the June 12 meeting, where U.S. plans to press Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

    7 - WHO MIGHT NOT ATTEND ROYAL WEDDING

    The father of Meghan Markle, who was expected to walk her down the aisle, may now miss the ceremony after a report that he staged paparazzi photos.

    8 - 'EVERYBODY THINKS HEMP'S THE NEW GOLD RUSH'

    Farmers can earn more than $100,000 an acre to grow hemp — marijuana's non-intoxicating cousin — due to skyrocketing demand for an extract promoted as a health aid.

    9 - MARGOT KIDDER, WHO PLAYED LOIS LANE IN 'SUPERMAN' DIES AT 69

    Kidder was salty and sexually savvy as she played off of the boyish, farm-raised charm of Christopher Reeve's Clark Kent and Superman.

    10 - MOM HELPS SAVE COLO. GIRL IN BEAR ATTACK

    The mother scared the bear away as it dragged her 5-year-old girl.

