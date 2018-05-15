10 Things to Know for Today, May 15, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - ISRAELI FORCES KILL 55 PROTESTERS AS US OPENS EMBASSY IN JERUSALEM

With 1,200 Palestinian demonstrators also wounded, it was the deadliest day of cross-border violence since 2014 war between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers.

2 - WHY FIRST LADY IS IN HOSPITAL

Melania Trump recovers from a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of week, the White House says.

3 - 'IT'S LIKE A NUCLEAR REACTION OR SOMETHING'

Another fissure spews lava and poisonous gas from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island.

4 - ANTE UP: SUPREME COURT CLEARS WAY FOR SPORTS BETTING

Justices break a longtime ban and create a potential financial boon for states and the gambling industry.

5 - MILITANT IRAQ CLERIC APPEARS SET FOR POLITICAL WIN

Muqtada al-Sadr, who once led fighters who carried out attacks on American forces in Iraq, now sees his populist coalition heading toward victory in national elections.

6 - WHERE US-NKOREA SUMMIT COULD BE HELD

Singapore appears to be a safe bet for the June 12 meeting, where U.S. plans to press Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

7 - WHO MIGHT NOT ATTEND ROYAL WEDDING

The father of Meghan Markle, who was expected to walk her down the aisle, may now miss the ceremony after a report that he staged paparazzi photos.

8 - 'EVERYBODY THINKS HEMP'S THE NEW GOLD RUSH'

Farmers can earn more than $100,000 an acre to grow hemp — marijuana's non-intoxicating cousin — due to skyrocketing demand for an extract promoted as a health aid.

9 - MARGOT KIDDER, WHO PLAYED LOIS LANE IN 'SUPERMAN' DIES AT 69

Kidder was salty and sexually savvy as she played off of the boyish, farm-raised charm of Christopher Reeve's Clark Kent and Superman.

10 - MOM HELPS SAVE COLO. GIRL IN BEAR ATTACK

The mother scared the bear away as it dragged her 5-year-old girl.