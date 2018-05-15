Beale Celebrations has a change of management, opens again

KINGMAN – After another change in management, Beale Celebrations is again open for business in downtown Kingman, owner Werner Fleischmann said.

The real estate investor from Switzerland said he feels “responsible” to keep the landmark building open after it was renovated a couple years ago in art deco theme, even if it’s losing money.

He’s changing the business model from events planning to building management, and has hired Cindi McNiven to handle reservations and management at Beale Celebrations.

“Money is always nice to earn, but as a businessman, I know we have cycles, and so I may to wait,” Fleischmann said. “I think with the change of having the location open and having a space for downtown … we may also include First Friday, the Fun Run … this could be a good solution.”

Fleischmann said he recognizes that downtown Kingman is growing and thriving, and that a vacant building is not an asset for continued growth in the community.

Beale Celebrations is available to directors, managers and planners of special events, festivals, fundraisers and entertainment. Imagination is the only limitation.

McNiven, a graduate of Brigham Young University, has owned two small businesses and worked at B & G Accounting. She manages the Brunswick Hotel suites, also owned by Fleischmann.

She plans to use the 9,000-square-foot Beale Celebrations, built in the 1940s, as a downtown events center.