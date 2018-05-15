Curbside recycling gets another look from Clean City Commission

KINGMAN – The curbside recycling program remains on the Clean City Commission agenda, and commissioners will continue discussing the program’s future at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The commission is evaluating the curbside recycling program in order to provide Council with a recommendation for the future of the program by July. City staff presented information gathered throughout the course of the pilot program at the commission’s April meeting.

From November to March, 550 homes in the Walleck Ranch and Legacy neighborhoods participated in curbside recycling. That figure accounts for about 5 percent of the 11,000 homes utilizing Kingman sanitation.

The commission and Rob Owen, Public Works director, said that continuing the curbside recycling program would most likely require the City to have its own material recovery facility. Materials are currently being transported to Las Vegas twice a week at a cost of about $581 each trip.

The program will continue until a decision is made on how the City will proceed.

The City of Kingman Municipal Court is asking City departments to offer community service opportunities for those who need to complete a community service sentence. Staff is looking to organize a monthly cleanup program.

CCC decided to look into Kingman’s graffiti problem at its April meeting. The Kingman Police Department will present information on graffiti ordinance, reporting and abatement.



Multiple youth organizations will receive certificates of appreciation through the Chuck Gibson Community Challenge Award for their work in cleaning up Kingman. Building Blocks Preschool, the Club for Youth, Dig it Kingman Community Gardens, Girls Scouts of America Troop 2074, Kingman Middle School, Kingman Mohave Leo Club and Manzanita Elementary Garden Club all completed projects with community benefits to the City.